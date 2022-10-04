After crashing a vehicle into a utility pole with a Glynn County police officer in pursuit at around midnight Monday, a 35-year-old Brunswick man fatally shot himself in the head with a handgun, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Joseph Allen Hodge died at the scene of the 12:16 a.m. crash at the intersection of Johnston and Lee streets.

