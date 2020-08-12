State troopers allege Bruce Jermaine Irving was driving while intoxicated when he struck and killed a 39-year-old bicyclist in the dark morning hours of July 25 on the Golden Isles Parkway, according to reports released this week.
But troopers said 39-year-old Craig Andrew Hendrix pedaled into the path of Irving’s 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe as Irving drove north through Golden Isles Parkway’s intersection with the Altama Connector.
Ultimately, Hendrix’s failure to yield to an oncoming vehicle led to the quick dismissal of initial charges against Irving of homicide by vehicle, said Georgia State Patrol Sgt 1st Class Chad Gray, commander of the patrol’s Brunswick post.
Booking records at the Glynn County Detention Center show Irving, 46, was released the next day on his own recognizance, charged with DUI. The first-degree felony charge of homicide by vehicle was dismissed during a first appearance before a Glynn County Magistrate Court judge, according to court records.
According to the state patrol report, Irving was driving north on Golden Isles Parkway at about 2:24 a.m. Hendrix was crossing Golden Isles Parkway going east, some 127 feet north of the intersection with the Altama Connector, according to the report.
Hendrix pedaled from the grassy median into the left-hand northbound lane of Golden Isles Parkway, where Irving struck him with the front bumper of the Tahoe, the report said.
The impact hurled the Canton, Ill., man’s body 48 feet down Golden Isles Parkway, the report said. Hendrix likely died on impact, according to Glynn County police who first arrived on the scene.
The report noted that there is a crosswalk for bicyclists and pedestrians at the intersection.
“(Hendrix) was crossing the road illegally, resulting in (Hendrix) being placed at fault for the crash,” the state patrol crash report said.
Irving stopped after the crash, checked on Hendrix and waited for authorities, the report said.
County police and troopers both said he smelled of alcohol, the report said. Hendrix allegedly failed several roadside sobriety tests given by a state trooper, the report said.
State troopers said Irving was uncooperative with attempts to take a preliminary roadside sobriety test. State troopers eventually took a blood sample to test for alcohol content, the results of which are pending.
According to the report, Irving told troopers on the scene that the bicyclist “fell out of the sky” into the path of his Tahoe after being struck by another vehicle. He told troopers a man in a white vehicle got out, admitted to striking Hendrix first, then drove away.
Irving’s 56-year-old passenger supported this version of events, the report said.
Sgt. Gray said troopers found no evidence on the scene to support the scenario.