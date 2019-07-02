The Georgia State Patrol says a 25-year-old Brunswick man died early Sunday night when a vehicle cut across the path of the motorcycle he was driving on Golden Isles Parkway near Timber Lane west of Interstate 95.
Jimmie Millikin was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state patrol trooper first class Christian Ciena said. Millikin was wearing a helmet, Ciena said.
The state patrol is presently preparing to serve an arrest warrant on Thomas Bryson, charging him with misdemeanor vehicular homicide, Ciena said. Bryson, of Brunswick, was driving the Toyota Prius that struck Millikin’s Honda motorcycle at 7:08 p.m., he said. Misdemeanor vehicular homicide can potentially carry a sentence of up to one year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine.
Troopers initially cited Bryson at the scene of the crash Sunday night for failure to yield the right of way, Ciena said.
Ciena said Bryson was driving north on Golden Isles Parkway and preparing to turn left onto Timber Lane when the crash occurred. Millikin was driving the motorcycle south when Bryson allegedly cut across the southbound lanes of Golden Isles Parkway in the path of Millikin’s motorcycle, Ciena said.
Millkin was thrown from the motorcycle on impact, Ciena said.