The Georgia State Patrol says a 25-year-old Brunswick man died early Sunday night when a vehicle cut across the path of the motorcycle he was driving on Golden Isles Parkway near Timber Lane west of Interstate 95.

Jimmie Millikin was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state patrol trooper first class Christian Ciena said. Millikin was wearing a helmet, Ciena said.

The state patrol is presently preparing to serve an arrest warrant on Thomas Bryson, charging him with misdemeanor vehicular homicide, Ciena said. Bryson, of Brunswick, was driving the Toyota Prius that struck Millikin’s Honda motorcycle at 7:08 p.m., he said. Misdemeanor vehicular homicide can potentially carry a sentence of up to one year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine.

Troopers initially cited Bryson at the scene of the crash Sunday night for failure to yield the right of way, Ciena said.

Ciena said Bryson was driving north on Golden Isles Parkway and preparing to turn left onto Timber Lane when the crash occurred. Millikin was driving the motorcycle south when Bryson allegedly cut across the southbound lanes of Golden Isles Parkway in the path of Millikin’s motorcycle, Ciena said.

Millkin was thrown from the motorcycle on impact, Ciena said.

More from this section

Artist opens exhibit on Jekyll Island

Artist opens exhibit on Jekyll Island

Since moving to the area nearly two years ago, Catherine Hillis has come to relish the peace and quiet of the Golden Isles. St. Simons Island has become her sanctuary where she retreats from a busy life filled with painting and travel.

+3
Beach Week 2019 kicks off on Jekyll Island

Beach Week 2019 kicks off on Jekyll Island

The state Department of Natural Resources kicked off Beach Week on Monday, educating visitors to Jekyll Island on the importance of protecting coastal habitats with activities and demonstrations.

SPLOST oversight committee releases progress report

SPLOST oversight committee releases progress report

The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee released its first report this month on the progress local government agencies have made on their SPLOST 2016 projects, and not all are pleased with the result.