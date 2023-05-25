An amendment to terms of assignment for Gruber Aviation was unanimously approved Wednesday at a special-called Golden Isles Development Authority meeting.

The original agreement approved last month was for a sublease assignment to Odyssey GIA Hangar G LLC for a 60,500-square-foot parcel. The current term ends in 2032, with two five-year options to renew, ending Dec. 31, 2042.

