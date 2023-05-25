An amendment to terms of assignment for Gruber Aviation was unanimously approved Wednesday at a special-called Golden Isles Development Authority meeting.
The original agreement approved last month was for a sublease assignment to Odyssey GIA Hangar G LLC for a 60,500-square-foot parcel. The current term ends in 2032, with two five-year options to renew, ending Dec. 31, 2042.
A request to extend the term is based on capital development of approximately $430,200 to allow for a 20-year extension of the sublease term which will expire on December 31, 2062.
The motion approved Wednesday was to amend the term summary of the assignment of the Gruber Aviation, Inc. sublease to Odyssey GIA Hangar G LLC to include a release from personal guarantee associated with the original Gruber Aviation, Inc. lease. The motion was approved unanimously.
The appointment of three people to the authority’s board of governor’s was tabled because one member was unable to attend the special called meeting. A vote on the appointments will happen at the next meeting in June.