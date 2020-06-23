The demand for COVID-19 testing is spiking as more people are going out in public and a growing number want to know if they have been exposed.
The news hasn’t been good throughout the region.
A spike in new COVID-19 cases was confirmed in Glynn County during the past week, according to the Coastal Georgia Health System. Officials are urging the following of safety protocols.
“According to data provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health, the number of cumulative positive cases in Glynn County is 308 as of June 21, an increase of 118 cases since a week ago on June 15,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president & CEO, Southeast Georgia Health System. “Camden County’s cumulative total is 99, an increase of 24, and McIntosh County now has 25 positive cases, an increase of six.”
The growing number of confirmed cases in the region created a long line of traffic waiting for the free test screenings Monday at the health department in Brunswick
Ginger Heidel, a spokeswoman for the Coastal Health District, said the number of people seeking tests has more than doubled in the past week, and it’s not just in Brunswick.
“We’re seeing huge numbers of people getting tested everywhere,” she said.
She said the people seeking tests are both symptomatic and asymptomatic when they are checked by health officials. It takes anywhere from 24 hours to four days for the results, she said.
As for the reason for the sudden interest in seeking tests creating lines more than a block long, Heidel said some of the people said they had a coworker test positive and are required by their employers to be tested before returning to work.
In other instances, it’s people showing symptoms or they may know someone infected and are seeking peace of mind.
“It’s not surprising as more people get out and about that we’ll see more testing,” Heidel said. “There are more potential exposures out there.”
Barbara Meyers, CEO of Coastal Community Health Services, said the demand for testing continues to rise. So far, more than 2,000 people have been tested, she said.
“This morning our parking lot was jammed with people wanting tests,” she said. “We’ve had high demand for four weeks now.”