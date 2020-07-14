Small business owners will have an opportunity this week to develop their digital skills and learn about resources provided by one of the world’s top technology companies.
The Grow with Google program has partnered with Marshes of Glynn Libraries and the Connected Commerce Council for Georgia small businesses to offer a free virtual workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday that will provide tools, tips and resources to help manage businesses remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants will be able to learn how to update critical business information online to keep customers informed and how to host virtual meetings and events.
The program fits into Google’s overall mission of organizing the world’s information and making it accessible and easier to use, said Lilyn Hester, Google’s head of southeast external affairs and government relations.
“And during these times more than ever, making sure folks get the correct and accurate information that they need is essential,” she said.
Because of the pandemic, more people than ever before are working remotely from home. This program will teach participants about the importance of being online and easily found in a digital format and will offer education on digital tools that can aid businesses.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, has supported the creation of this opportunity and will join the workshop Thursday.
“It’s a great opportunity for the local businesses especially, and I’m looking forward to it,” Carter said. “Especially when you think of the fact that during these trying times that we are in, virtual meetings and the internet has played such an important role, and I think will continue to play an important role in our society.”
Marshes of Glynn Libraries was originally selected to host an in-person Grow with Google workshop this spring, but that event had to be canceled due to COVID-19, said Geri Mullis, director of the local library system.
The Georgia Public Library Service recommended Marshes of Glynn Libraries to partner with Google and host Georgia’s first Grow with Google event. Julie Walker, state librarian for the Georgia Public Library Service, said she recommended that the Brunswick library host this event because of the good work she’s always seen from the Marshes of Glynn Libraries staff.
Walker has also shared information about the event with libraries around the state, in hopes of reaching as many communities as possible.
“We have 408 public libraries, one in every community, so we have a reach that almost no other entity has around Georgia,” Walker said. “All of our libraries have been really aware of the role we play. People can come and use wifi, meeting rooms, computers and 3D printers, plus receive the expert help of the library’s staff.”
Libraries across Georgia will also have access, starting Thursday, to funding through Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an ongoing collaboration between Grow with Google, the American Library Association and the Georgia Public Library Service.
Mullis encouraged businesses in the Golden Isles take full advantage of the opportunity and sign up for this week’s workshop.
“I would definitely encourage small businesses, because that is what the Grow with Google program overall pushes to help support,” she said. “… This is also even more relevant now than it was when we were going to have this event in person.”
Registration for the workshop can be completed online at g.co/grow/GASmallBiz.