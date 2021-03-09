The Glynn County Board of Education will hear a proposal to honor the legacy of John Willis by renaming the Brunswick High field house and the road leading to the building after the former Brunswick High football coach when it meets this evening.
The Coastal African-American Historic Preservation Committee has partnered with the African-American Contributors to Education group to push for the recognition. A member of the committee will speak at the school board meeting during the public comment portion.
The groups ask that the road from Habersham Street to the current Brunswick High field house be renamed John Willis Way and that the football field house be named John Willis Field House.
Willis coached the Pirates’ football team from 1980 to 2001 and won 138 games over 22 seasons at the school.
“They want to leave a legacy for Coach John Willis, who was a former coach and teacher at Brunswick High,” said school board member Audrey Gibbons, during a work session last week.
In other business, the school board will also vote on two recommendations that would kick off ESPLOST IV projects.
Glynn County voters approved the ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) in the November 2020 election.
ESPLOST IV projects include significant renovations and modernization at St. Simons Elementary School, as well as renovations and modifications to most of the district’s other school buildings.
The school board will vote on approval of RFQ’s for construction managers on the St. Simons Elementary project and on the renovations at three other schools — Needwood Middle School and Golden Isles and Oglethorpe Point elementary schools.
Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, will recommend approving a $1.2 million bid from Lavender and Associations to manage the work at Needwood, Golden Isles Elementary and Oglethorpe Point. He also recommends approving a more than $1.6 million bid from McKnight Construction to oversee construction and modifications at St. Simons Elementary.
Work at Needwood will include installation of a new roof, HVAC, ceilings, floors, carpet and more. Golden Isles and Oglethorpe Point elementary schools will not need new roofs but will receive the majority of the other renovations, which once completed will make the facilities look like “brand new schools again,” Boudreau said. The overall cost of the work at Needwood is estimated at $4.5 million, and work at both elementary schools is expected to cost $3 million each.
At St. Simons Elementary, the plan is to build a new classroom building, demolish some facilities on the campus and renovate the original building, constructed in 1942.
The overall cost of the project is expected to be around $20 million.
Other proposed action items on the school board’s agenda include:
• Approval of a more than $179,000 purchase of new high school band uniforms.
• Approval of a $82,240 purchase of network switches for the new Altama Elementary School.
• Approval of a $95,700 Edgenuity subscription renewal.
• Approval of a $50,000 credit change order for Brunswick High’s MDF room.
• Approval of a $108,575 bid for new gym flooring at Sterling and C.B. Greer elementary schools.
The school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed online on the school system’s YouTube channel.