Thanksgiving cheer came early to residents at St. Mark’s Towers this week.
Local organization Eat’n Together and a group of volunteers stopped by the senior living center Tuesday and carted in more than 90 meal kits for the residents, many of whom will be able to share the food with family members during their Thanksgiving visits.
The donated meals were among more than 300 that Eat’N Together distributed this week, one of many kind gestures by community organizations aiming to ensure as few people as possible go hungry this Thanksgiving.
Members of the Lambda Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi spent a portion of their day Tuesday distributing meals to 10 families who otherwise may not have had the means to serve a full holiday spread.
The fraternity partnered with Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority to get the meal kits to 10 families, who Community Action staff identified as being most in need this holiday season.
“It means a lot to them,” said Azania Butler, community services director for Community Action. “We were assisting some people who were financially struggling with their rent and their light bills, and in doing so we found out they were lacking the means for food for Thanksgiving. So we got their information to invite them out to come get a box to alleviate some of the stress that they have to deal with.”
All families served through the meal giveaway are clients of Community Action or registered with the Head Start preschool program in Brunswick.
Residents at St. Mark’s Towers are low-income, and community support like this makes a significant impact, said Jenna Lightfoot, executive director of St. Mark’s.
The line formed quickly when Eat’n Together arrived with the meals, 12 of which were donated by 1800 Mexican Restaurant.
The purpose of the donation was to spread awareness about the support Eat’n Together aims to offer, said co-founder Alec Eaton.
“It’s also to bring to life our pay-what-you-can restaurant where we can feed everybody,” he said. “COVID changed our direction just like it did for everyone else, and we weren’t able to focus on the restaurant. So we transitioned to food deliveries for holidays.”
Kregg Richardson, chapter president for Omega Psi Phi, said his organization hopes to do whatever it can to aid the community.
“It’s part of what our fraternity does,” he said. “Our fraternity’s all about service. We just want to be able to give back to the community any way we can.”
Handing out another 75 Thanksgiving meals on the south end of Brunswick was Pastor Daniel Hines and the congregation of the City of Refuge Mission Family Worship Center.
A drive-up distribution kicked off at noon on Tuesday and the church had gone through nearly a third of the meals within the first half hour.
“It’s a blessing to be able to be another helping hand in the community for those that may not have (what they need),” Hines said.
The pastor and church members also offered curbside prayer for visitors as the church does every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., to nourish the soul as well as the body.
“As much as we promote and deal with the spiritual side, we have to deal with the natural side also,” Hines said.
Other organizations provided meals the same day to make sure hundreds had the fixings for a proper Thanksgiving feast. This included 100 handed out at the Turkey In Your Trunk event at the Glynn Place Mall.