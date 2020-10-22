Justin Callaway arrived at the Glynn Place Mall parking lot at 6:02 a.m. Wednesday to find three cars waiting for the distribution to begin.
An hour later, the line of vehicles stretched around the mall and out of eyesight.
When the drive-thru distribution of food, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and flu shot vouchers began at 10 a.m., hundreds of cars were parked bumper to bumper in a queue that wrapped around the mall’s entire perimeter.
Callaway, executive director of United Way of Coastal Georgia, recognized that the high turnout indicated the depth of need in this community.
But where there’s a need in Glynn County, there’s often a group offering help. And many of those groups came together for the distribution in a coordinated effort to provide supplies and meals in response to challenges created by the pandemic.
Callaway and other volunteers arrived at the site around 6 a.m. and began unloading 23 pallets of cleaning supplies. They then packed enough boxes to serve 600 families.
The boxes included bleach, laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, sponges, masks and more. Free flu shot vouchers were also provided.
The Southeast Georgia Health System set up a drive-thru flu shot opportunity nearby at the Coastal Community Heath Services site.
And America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia also organized a distribution operation to provide families with boxes of food, which were placed in drivers’ vehicles before they received the cleaning supplies and PPE.
Some boxes were set aside to be distributed door-to-door by Shawn Williams with Coastal Outreach Soccer and to be given to students supported by Communities in Schools.
The event was organized by United Way of Coastal Georgia, Community Church, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the Glynn County Public Health Department and Southeast Georgia Health System.
“Every call we’ve made, everybody’s stepped up,” Callaway said.
Volunteers during the distribution included Gathering Place staff, members of Glynn Academy’s National Honors Society, club members of St. Simons Rotary and more.
National Guardsmen who’ve been stationed in Brunswick since June to aid in the pandemic response were also on hand for the distribution, loading boxes into cars, directing traffic and helping volunteers.
“We couldn’t do it without the National Guard,” said Janelle Harvey, community impact manager for United Way. “They’ve been phenomenal partners.”
The effort Wednesday was funded in part by a community development block grant, the purpose of which was to provide cleaning supplies and PPE. City staff knew, though, that involving other local groups in the distribution would increase the impact for the community, said Dominique Mack-Collins, director of the Department of Neighborhood and Community Services for the city of Brunswick.
“We can get it all done in a joint effort instead of having multiple events and lessen contact with everybody as we’re doing it,” she said.
Kalista Morton, community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, said the food distribution was also made possible by an anonymous donor. Every $1 donated to the food bank can provide five meals, she said.
Community Church contributed funding used to purchased additional hand sanitizer.
“As a church and as a group of people, we want to be ‘for Glynn’ is what we like to say,” said Bryan Farmer, missions pastor for Community Church. “We want to be for our community and love well and share Jesus as best we can, and this is a great way to do that very practically and meet a lot of needs in our community.”
Collaboration is one of United Way’s key strategies to meet community needs, Callaway said, and each organization involved brought a different service to the table.
“This has been a great partnership,” he said. “When you have that, and you see the number of people here who are in need and the folks that are lining up … That’s when you know you’re doing something that’s meaningful to the community because it’s really something that people are turning out for.”