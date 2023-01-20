The Southern Environmental Law Center has filed a 38-page statement on behalf of nine environmental groups concerned about a proposal to more than double the number of daily visitors to Cumberland Island National Seashore.
“In short, we are not convinced that the Park Service can increase the number of visitors it ferries to the seashore each day from 300 to 700 people, construct the facilities described within, and implement the proposed policy changes without jeopardizing the ecological integrity and visitor experience of the island,” said William Sapp, senior attorney for the law center.
The center asks for the National Park Service to “slow down the pace” on making a decision and allow the public to play a more substantial role.
“Tellingly, the 300-person-a-day limit has served the island well for almost four decades,” Sapp said. “Yet contrary to the General Management Plan, the Park Service proposes to increase the limit of visitors it ferries to the Sea Camp dock each day to 600 and, for the first time, ferry up to another 100 visitors directly to the Plum Orchard dock far up the island.”
When Congress created the seashore, Sapp said the mandate was to preserve Cumberland Island’s pristine nature and solitude, not to put its natural and historic splendors on display for large crowds. Among the concerns were impacts to shorebirds with more visitors and how additional boats to the island will affect manatees.
“To mitigate this risk to manatees, the Park Service proposes to erect signs that would create a no-wake zone and alert boat owners to the risk that they are posing to manatees by using Beach Creek,” he said. “The Park Service contends that by installing these signs they will decrease the risk of boat strikes with manatees over what is present currently. Again, if educational signs decrease the risk to manatees and shorebirds, why hasn’t the Park Service already erected them?”
The center opposes a proposal to allow up to 100 e-bicycles on the island because it would give visitors a “free pass” through the wilderness area. The current limit of 300 visitors a day helps limit the impacts to one of the least developed barrier islands on the Atlantic coast.
“So far this number of visitors does not appear to have significantly impaired the natural and historic characteristics of the seashore,” Sapp said. “However, we are not convinced that this would remain true if the Park Service more than doubles the number of visitors that it is prepared to ferry to the island.”