The Southern Environmental Law Center has filed a 38-page statement on behalf of nine environmental groups concerned about a proposal to more than double the number of daily visitors to Cumberland Island National Seashore.

“In short, we are not convinced that the Park Service can increase the number of visitors it ferries to the seashore each day from 300 to 700 people, construct the facilities described within, and implement the proposed policy changes without jeopardizing the ecological integrity and visitor experience of the island,” said William Sapp, senior attorney for the law center.

