Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Members of Revolutionary War heritage groups from around Georgia donned tricorn hats, long dresses, knee breeches and skunk skin gaps Saturday to celebrate Georgia Patriots Day, the 245th anniversary of the capture of three British warships in the Frederica River.
After a solemn salute to memorial wreaths in the atrium at the Casino, men in the roles of Colonial soldiers and militia fired four cannons in Neptune Park while the crew of the tall ship Lynx answered with blasts from the sound.
It was a large crowd that heard John Kenneth Derden, a professor emeritus from East Georgia State College, who gave what was probably the most detailed account of the battle that many had heard.
Derden said that the British were seeking to capture St. Simons with four battleships when they were met by Col. Samuel Elbert who responded with 300 infantry soldiers and two galleys. Early on, Elbert dispatched 100 infantry soldiers to Pikes Bluff on the north end of St. Simons, and they quickly captured British scouts leaving the British commanders blind to their movements.
On the river, it would have seemed like an unfair fight with galleys powered by oars taking on the British Navy, but the colonists had the advantage.
The galleys’ guns were larger and also had longer range and forced the outgunned British to withdraw downriver, Derden said. The vessels, unable to use their sails had to drift on the ebbing tide and quickly ran aground at Raccoon Gut. British plans to board and take the galleys were reversed, and Elbert’s Georgia Navy in their shallow-draft maneuverable galleys prevailed, he said.
The patriots celebrated a huge victory while the British called it “the debacle at Raccoon Gut,’’ Derden said.
It was a rare bright spot in Georgia for Colonial forces who suffered a number of setbacks. But the British withdrew from Georgia in 1782.
The large crowd likely would have been a bright spot for the late Bill Ramsaur, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, who originated Georgia Patriots Day and organized a Flag Day observance at the Glynn County courthouse.