The Tri-Area Association of Brookman, Buckswamp and Fancy Bluff will meet at 7 p.m. June 6 at 4093 Hwy. 82, Brunswick. The speaker will be Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste. The theme will be Working to Build a Better Community. 

Business owner competing against himself

Southern Tide merchandise comprised about 20% of sales at Fred Rowe’s Gentlemen’s & Lady Outfitters store on St. Simons Island, a fact that did not go unnoticed by corporate.