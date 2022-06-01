The Tri-Area Association of Brookman, Buckswamp and Fancy Bluff will meet at 7 p.m. June 6 at 4093 Hwy. 82, Brunswick. The speaker will be Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste. The theme will be Working to Build a Better Community.
