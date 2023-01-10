Anyone who ever played the game “Mother, May I” as a child knows how frustrating it can sometimes be. A player can count on “Mother” not always saying yes or replying with a response that is miles away from the original request.
Some may see Georgia’s Certificate of Need (CON) requirement in the health care industry in the same light, only it is not a game. A negative response to a CON request made to the Georgia Department of Community Health can ruin dreams, destroy goals.
Southeast Georgia Health System knows firsthand what that is like. Around the turn of the century, the state rejected the health system’s third request to perform open heart surgeries at the Brunswick hospital. Gary Colberg, CEO of the health system at the time, told The News that cardiovascular surgeons from Jacksonville had agreed to staff the Brunswick hospital’s cardiac surgery had the CON gone through.
If Americans for Prosperity Georgia, a group that fights for less government and taxes, gets its way, such disappointments may never occur again. The group is making a push to rid the state of the CON requirement. It is asking the Georgia Legislature to repeal it on the basis that they are burdensome and outdated laws that “require health care providers to get permission from state bureaucrats to open new hospitals, doctors offices, and other medical facilities.”
Among other things, the group contends CONs kill competition and lead to higher health care costs.
The organization may be facing a tough climb if the response of two members of Glynn County’s four-man delegation to the Georgia General Assembly to an email poll from The News is any indication.
Both Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, senior member of the delegation, and Sen.-elect Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, are far from being sold on eliminating the CON requirement.
“If the question is simply eliminate CON, I am a no,” DeLoach said.
But, he added, “There is no simple answer. We need to focus our efforts on finding ways to fund the kind of health care that Georgians want and deserve.”
Hodges prefaced his comments by noting health care is too expensive, is inefficient and that there are too many people without adequate access.
“However, CON repeal is not a panacea and is a very complicated issue,” Hodges added. “Those who tout it as a cure all for what ails health care say that competition and disruption are necessary to effect change in any industry. That idea is simplistic.”
Hodges serves on the board of Southeast Georgia Health System, but stresses his views on CON are his own and that he is not speaking for the health system.
“I do agree that government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers, but government already requires that our health systems treat all who present themselves at our door, not just those who can pay.
“Locally, our system dispenses $80 million-plus in uncompensated care annually and considers this a big part of its mission. Amounts vary but other systems do likewise.”
What could happen if the CON requirement was removed?
“If CON were repealed, anyone could start a new hospital in Glynn County, perhaps on St. Simons, and attract all the insured (good paying) patients while turning away Medicare, Medicaid and indigent patients,” Hodges said. “Those would be left for our local system to handle and that would bring financial disaster.
“I will not support any repeal of CON laws that would not create a level playing field for all players and provide ample time for existing health systems to plan for and adjust to a new order. We need health care that is less expensive, much more efficient and more accessible. There is much work to do to get there, but CON repeal alone will not help.”
Hospitals and health care systems in rural areas of the state may feel the same as Hodges. They may consider the “Mother, May I” rule a protector more than anything else after a national cancer hospital chain initiated an effort to expand patient care in Georgia in 2015.
Based in Florida, Cancer Treatment Centers of America wanted to apply for a new certificate to operate as a general hospital and treat more patients, but the effort failed.
The Georgia Hospital Association (GHA) opposed it, claiming that Cancer Treatment Centers would “cherry-pick” patients with insurance, undermining local providers that treat insured and uninsured patients.
Southeast Georgia Health System, a member of GHA, also opposed the plan.
Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, noted there currently is no legislation to change the process.
“The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals strongly supports our current certificate of need law,” Veazey said. “In fact, we think it should be stronger than what it is today, This single issue has been studied more by the legislature and other groups, more than any one single issue under the Capitol dome.”
Veazey said there is a more important issue facing health care in Georgia.
“The greatest threat to access to health care for Georgians is the critical shortages of nursing and health care workforce,” he said.
He hopes legislators will embrace recommendations on the issue made by the Georgia Healthcare Workforce Commission, the members of which were appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp.