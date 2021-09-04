An environmental and social justice advocacy group on Friday called on Georgia’s two U.S. senators to adopt an infrastructure package that invests in renewable clean energy while addressing inequities that unfairly harm minorities and the poor.
Georgia Interfaith Power and Light sent letters to Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossock. The letters were hand delivered to Stephen Parker, who works on Ossoff’s staff, and Andrew Young, who works on Warnock’s staff.
Hermina Glass-Hill, of Georgia Interfaith Power & Light, read the letter to the audience of about two dozen who gathered at the Ritz Theatre for an afternoon summit on climate action, environmental justice and equity.
Among other things, the letter called on the senators to address the impact fossil fuel and related industries have had on minority and poor communities.
“It’s a moral obligation to leave a habitable world for future generations,’’ the letter said.
The letter calls for the adoption of a national clean energy police by 2045 based on renewable resources including investments in American-made electric vehicles.
It also demanded charging stations across the nation that are affordable for all.
“We must invest with justice,’’ senators, the letter said.
It also asserted that Blacks, other people of color and low income communities have been harmed most by the ongoing pandemic and the fossil fuel industry. They receive 40 percent of the investments, the letter said.
A 5-minute documentary, “Faithful Resilience: Climate Stories From Georgia,’’ featuring Glass-Hill, the Rev. Zack Lyde and Father DeWayne Cope of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church was also shown.
The documentary spoke of the effects of climate change including flooding in the Brunswick area, although some of the flooding scenes appeared to be from another community.
Cope noted that during heavy rains last September, 3 feet of water stood in communities in Brunswick. He also detailed some of the measures St. Athanasius undertook to protect their church buildings.
Not everyone can afford sandbags, he said, and,“Some people can’t afford to move away.”
The Rev. Leonard Smart, pastor of Litway Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah, moderated a panel discussion on education, sea-level rise and other issues.