When it comes to attempts to revitalize struggling downtown areas, Paul White believes most municipalities get it wrong.
The emphasis has been on bringing new businesses downtown, with the mistaken belief that they will attract customers, especially after normal daytime business hours.
“People don’t follow businesses. Businesses follow people,” he told a group of community and business leaders Tuesday.
White, president and CEO of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, has helped organize a yet unnamed group of business and community leaders — all with the goal of revitalizing downtown Brunswick.
White said the foundation will play a neutral role in the revitalization, which should be led by the business community with the support of local governments.
Many in the audience traveled to Macon last month to check out the revitalization there, where more than 1,000 new residents have moved into lofts and apartments downtown. A coalition led by private businesses, with the support of local governments, led the initiative that has attracted dozens of new businesses that are thriving and transforming downtown Macon into a bustling center of activity.
White told the business leaders that Brunswick has “significant momentum” and an infrastructure “most communities would covet.”
City density regulations need to be more lenient to allow for the development of vacant buildings to turn them into lofts and apartments, he said.
There is a need for a marketing study that would be available to anyone interested in creating living space downtown. The data could be used by investors to convince banks for loans to help pay for their projects.
Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, said the city is working with Georgia Power for string lighting downtown that would improve visibility after dark. There are also plans to redesign the Gloucester Street corridor with landscaping and other improvements.
Another goal is to find ways to attract more students from the College of Coastal Georgia downtown.