Group contends bill would hurt preserve heritage assets

A Georgia House bill that would ease the transfer of public land into private hands in order to preserve heritage assets is actually intended to help developers, and Department of Natural Resources communications prove it, according to a coastal conservation group.
Emails and other messages obtained in a request under the Georgia Open Records Act show that well before House Bill 906 came to light, would-be developers wanted to acquire the historic Huston farmhouse on Butler Island in Darien, one for a brewery and the other for a bed & breakfast inn, the Brunswick-based conservancy organization One Hundred Miles asserted. The bill easily passed the House and is in the Senate for consideration.
Alex Muir, coastal advocate for One Hundred Miles, said the DNR has “flat-out denied” that anyone had approached the DNR with plans for a distillery on Butler Island while the emails show otherwise.
Among them is an email senior wildlife biologist Robert V. Horan III sent Feb. 6 to David Mixon, regional game management supervisor for the DNR.
Horan told Mixon that Ed Perry had visited his office that day “regarding the project to convert the Huston House into the Butler Brewery.” Perry is a former state Senator who has property in McIntosh County and owns the Horse Creek Winery that has locations in Nashville, Perry’s hometown, and Sparks.
Perry had asked about the status of legislation that would be proposed to make the “project achievable,’’ Horan wrote.
“He would like to kno[w] who was going to propose the bill and who he could contact to assist them,’’ Horan write.
DNR director of Historic Preservation David Crass emailed Rusty Garrison, director of the DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, about what could be another inquiry, that of a retired Georgia Tech professor with an interest in opening a craft distillery in the house.
“He’s also interested in rehabbing the building, and using the history as part of their branding,’’ Garrison wrote.
Marion Savic wrote Crass on Jan. 4 that she and her husband deemed the Huston House a “treasure” and would want to see it restored. Savic said they had an interest in opening the house to historic tours, a B&B and event space and would like information on the process. Savic also said that an initial inquiry had been made with DNR Commissioner Mark Williams a month earlier.
Muir said the emails seem to indicate the DNR has not been forthcoming.
“They’ve totally left out they’ve had these developers waiting in the wings,’’ she said.
She said, however, that One Hundred Miles does not question the motives of the those who want the property.
“I think they believe they’re doing the right thing,’’ she said.
She also asserted the DNR has left out people with connections to Butler Island including descendants of slaves buried on the island.
“They’re still around and want to know what’s going on with the process,’’ and the public should already have been informed before the legislation was dropped, Muir said.
Some of Mixon’s email speak of conversations with Tiffany Young, a Butler Island descendant and member of the Gullah-Geechee community. He noted Young’s alarm about what could happen to the land where her and other’s ancestors who were slaves and buried on the former Butler Plantation.
One email lays out the process of getting land like the Butler House into private hands.
“It’s [historic preservation] designated property,’’ according to a Jan. 4 email from Terry West, the deputy commissioner of the DNR who has since retired. “DNR cannot sell any state-owned property. We are only custodians.”
Legislation would be necessary to remove the historic preservation designation and for the State Property Commission to put it out for bids, the email said. Bidders would have to include some aspects of historical preservation and the land could not be leased for non-governmental or for profit purposes under its status at the time, West said. The process would take 2 ½ to 3 years, he said.
West concludes with, “We would like to transfer this property out of our purview.”
He went so far as to joke in another email that anyone who wanted the Butler House could get it as part of a package deal.
“Will throw ion the West house on Ossabaw [Island] as a bonus. Otherwise, both will be taxpayer money pits,’’ West wrote.
House Bill 906 would cut the process by about half by simply adding the word “private” to a law that now allows the DNR to transfer land to counties and other local governments. It would limit land transfers to 15 acres and keep all the restrictions and public comment requirements in place while requiring the approval of the DNR board, the State Properties Commission, the legislature and the governor.
Darien said it would also have a say on the Butler Island property because it has about 35 years remaining on a 50-year lease of Tillinghast Huston’s 93-year-old farmhouse and dairy barn. The DNR may have a way out. Because Darien has not fulfilled its obligation to maintain the propety, the DNR could cancel the lease, but Josh Hildebrandt, who handles legislative affairs for the DNR, said the agency said it would do that given the maintenance challenges.
In recent years, the structures have been hit by two hurricanes, other tropical storms and king tides that have flooded the buildings and grounds.
It doesn’t take an extraordinarily high tide to flood Butler Island.
“A slightly higher than normal tide, it’s going underwater,’’ Hildebrandt said.
“The difficulty of caring for old structures is not a secret and is well known...’’ he wrote.
In spite of that difficulty, he also said that the DNR is not looking for anyone to take over any state properties although it gets frequent inquiries. He also asserted that those who approached the DNR had no influence on the House Bill 906.
“They’re just ideas,’’ he said of the proposals. “They’re just concepts.”
During a telephone interview Friday, Perry said he will likely retire to Darien one day and he wants to help the city prosper.
Of the Butler House, Perry said “it’s deteriorating and wasting away,’’ and his interest is in saving it.
One plan is to move Darien’s historic museum to a floor of the house, incorporate exhibits on the Gullah-Geechee culture and establish some avenue to raise revenue, he said.
“This brewing and distillery, this all just stuff that’s being talked about,’’ and there are no definite plans in place, but it could be another way to draw tourists and locals to Butler Island and create some jobs, Perry said.
In a series of email exchanges the first week in June, DNR officials weighed in on the legislation with one wondering why anyone would even want the property, and another saying the law is unnecesary.
Jon Ambrose, chief of Wildlife Conservation, wrote, “And my two-cents worth is that these same goals could be achieved through a renewable lease. That would allow the State to maintain [ultimate] control and ownership, which is what was intended when these properties were originally acquired.
Muir asserted the state formed partnerships with private groups to operate other properties.
Elizabeth DuBose, executive director of the Ossabaw Foundation, told Muir in an email there is a process in place that works.
“The State of Georgia already has all the tools needed to address these historic properties,’’ she wrote. She said Little Ocmulgee, Amicalola Falls and Unicoi State state parks are all managed well by Coral Properties, a for-profit Florida business. She included heritage preserves such as the Lapham-Patterson House and Ossabaw Island as properties managed by nonprofits.
Her inclusion of the Lapham-Patterson House, however, may not fit. The chief sponsor of House Bill 906, state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, said the law is needed so a private investor can make costly repairs on the house that the managing Thomasville History Center can’t afford.
Hildebrandt also says the public wouldn’t lose because any transfer would include a perpetual conservation easement. Without House Bill 906, historic properties could continue to degrade because the custodian DNR doesn’t have the funds to maintain them.
Also, well-meaning friends groups could find it difficult to preserve the properties they love including Butler Island, he said.
“If a heritage group wanted to take possession and put a museum in there, even they would need this bill to pass,’’ he said.