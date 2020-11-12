A groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday marked the beginning of construction in earnest on the proposed Golden Isles Veterans Village.
“We’re ready to roll, hopefully starting next month,” said Margaret Jacobs, chairwoman of the Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative.
The initiative worked in conjunction with the four combined Rotary clubs of Glynn County and the Nine Line Foundation, a philanthropic wing of Nine Line Apparel.
When finished, the village of tiny houses will serve as transitional accommodations for 36 veterans at a time.
Transitioning from homelessness into a stable lifestyle will not be easy. To help smooth the process, churches will teach the residents how to cook and the Nine Line Foundation will open an aquaponics training center to impart technical skills.
“We don’t anticipate that we will have hundreds of full-time farmers, but the benefits of working in the healing environment of a greenhouse have been proven,” Jacobs said. “They will also have the benefit of learning valuable business skills from the incredible marketing folks and talented people at Nine Line Apparel so they learn how to do a business plan and sell the produce.”
Upon completing the program, the veterans could be awarded a certification from Georgia Southern University, Nine Line Apparel CEO Tyler Merritt said.
“The idea of being left, forgotten, is genuinely depressing,” Merritt said following the ceremony. “You want to talk about veterans suicide, making that final decision to take one’s life. It usually equates to despair.”
Everyone understands financial strugglers, but most have family or friends to keep them from falling into homelessness, he said.
“It’s a vicious cycle,” Merritt said. “Once you are homeless, the opportunities to find gainful employment (dwindle), and the opportunities to be with a crowd of individuals that don’t necessarily make the best decisions is there.”
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under former VA Secretary Eric Shinseki helped reduce the number of homeless vets, but the government can’t do all the work, Merritt said.
Organizations like the Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative, Rotary clubs and the many Glynn County businesses that contributed to the project will be needed to completely address the problem.
“You can’t solve this at a federal effort. You can’t solve this at a state level,” Merritt said. “It has to be a local community effort. It has to be non-profit, for-profit, educational, governmental, all working together.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, commended the effort.
“For those people there, it means everything for them. That’s what this is going to be,” Carter said. “The Golden Isles Veterans Village is going to be so special to so many veterans who are special to us.”
The project is separate from a planned permanent veterans housing project on Altama Avenue, Jacobs said, but the veterans village is working closely with that organization, Hand in Hand.
The surrounding community is excited the lot will be developed, she added, as it will reduce the local homeless population and look much nicer than the empty lot.
“We’re cleaning it up. Manna House will provide meals until the churches teach them to cook. The JROTC kids asked if they could visit on weekends to help,” Jacob said.
Anyone who wants to help can contribute monetarily or contact members of the organization at www.goldenislesveteransvillage.org.