A group asked the Brunswick City Commission on Wednesday night to rename G Street for Julius Caesar Hope, the late Baptist pastor and civil rights leader who, in the 1970s, helped the area integrate peacefully.
Calvin Waye spoke first for a delegation that made the request during the public comment period of the city commission’s regular meeting.
During desegregation, Hope was pastor of Zion Baptist Church on G Street, which runs the width of the city, Waye said.
Waye, a Brookman resident and former high-ranking Glynn County sheriff’s deputy, said that Hope helped Brunswick and all of Glynn County avoid violence and helped African-Americans get jobs that had previously reserved for whites.
“He led these communities in a non-violent manner,’’ Waye said.
During Hope’s tenure at Zion Baptist, blacks obtained jobs at a couple of banks, downtown lunch counters, the bus station, in grocery stores and on Jekyll Island by organizing “picket lines in a non-violent manner,’’ Waye said.
Retired Glynn County educator Robert Griffin said Hope’s work was historic to the point that CBS made a documentary about it called “Quiet Conflict.”
“Glynn County desegregated this whole area without bloodshed,’’ Griffin said.
Hope brought civility to the process through interpersonal relationships, he said.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said there is a petition process for naming streets and that the city commission will consider the request when that process is complete.
“We can do something when it comes before us again,’’ Harvey said.
Hope left Brunswick after integration was complete and led a church in Macon before moving to another in the Detroit area where he retired from the pulpit, Griffin said.
When he died in Brunswick in October, Hope was pastor emeritus of New Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Highland Park, Mich. He was also the former national director of religious affairs for the NAACP.
Griffin and Hope were long-time friends, and Griffin said this wasn’t the first time he attempted to honor a man who had done so much for the community.
“I tried to do this 40 years ago and couldn’t get the backing,’’ Griffin said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
Brunswick residents’ property tax bills and garbage collection fees will remain the same this year but rainwater disposal will cost them more under resolutions the city commission adopted at its meeting.
City Manager Jim Drumm said there is no need to change fees on solid waste collection for the city’s estimated 200 commercial and 6,000 residential customers so the fee will remain at $22.20 per month.
Finance Director Kathy Mills recommended leaving the property tax rate at 13.219 mills, a rate that has held for the past four years. That would mean the owner of a house with a fair market value of $200,000 would owe $1,057.52 in property taxes.
Although the millage rate will remain the same, some people’s taxes could increase, Mills said.
“Property values have gone up so it’s possible some property owners will see an increase,’’ she said.
After just a year of collections, the monthly storm- water utility fee will increase by 55 cents from $3.95 to $4.50 per residence under a resolution the commissioners approved.
Commercial properties’ stormwater utility fees are based on converting the amount of impervious surface into household units, Drumm said.
The fee is expected to bring in $862,000 this year, he said.
Harvey said the utility at long last gives the city a way to get some revenue from properties that are exempt from city taxes.
“We have a lot of governmental buildings in our city that are taking up a lot of our property,’’ Harvey said.
The commissioners voted to spend $24,000, a required match for the city to qualify for a $420,000 traffic study to improve the Bay Street corridor.
Public Works Director Garrow Alberson said the study will go far beyond Bay Street in both directions.
Because any changes must accommodate freight that moves through the area, the study area will run from Interstate 95, along Newcastle Street, Bay Street and then along streets that connect with U.S. 17 on the south end.
The result should be a Bay Street that is more “user friendly, more pedestrian friendly,’’ Alberson said.
Also, people who visit Liberty Ship Park and Overlook Park will be getting some relief by year’s end as the commissioners voted to spend nearly $230,000 for precast concrete restrooms at both.
The precast, metal roofed structures will have four stalls each — two for women, two for men — and stainless steel fixtures for easy cleaning and perhaps a reduction in vandalism, Alberson said.
Commissioner Johnny Cason balked at what he considered the excessive price, but Alberson had noted the city had found a vendor to provide the facilities cheaper than had the single responder to a request for proposals. Glynn County has also ordered a restroom unit for one of its ball fields, Alberson said.
Harvey urged the commissioners to move the matter forward.
“We need bathrooms. We’ve been talking about this six years,’’ he said.
Cason asked his fellow commissioners to consider forming a committee to monitor environmental concerns and make recommendations for addressing them. In response, Drumm and City Attorney Brian Corry will provide a proposal on the makeup of the committee and the service terms of members.
Harvey said the committee could give the commission direction on environmental issues.