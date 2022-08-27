A 721-acre industrial site in St. Marys officially has a new tenant 20 years after the previous owner declared bankruptcy and abandoned the tract, costing more than 900 jobs.
Gov. Brian Kemp was among the speakers Friday at the groundbreaking ceremony for Cumberland Inlet. He began his speech by acknowledging the recent death of Sandra Deal, wife of former Gov. Nathan Deal.
“She will be missed,” he said. “The Kemp family’s thoughts and prayers are with the Deal family.”
Kemp thanked Jim Jacoby, owner of Atlanta-based Jacoby Development Inc., for his commitment to develop the old industrial site in downtown St. Marys.
Plans for the $500 million project include a full-service public marina, a town center with a boutique hotel and restaurants, luxury apartments, vacation rentals, an eco-tourism resort and areas of conservation, all designed to blend in with the natural surroundings of St. Marys.
Kemp praised Jacoby, who turned an industrial site in Atlanta into Atlanta Station, a popular tourist destination. He has similar expectations for the site in St. Marys.
“This project is the fruit of a concerted effort,” he said.
Kemp said 85% of the state’s investment in attracting new business to the state is outside the 10 metro-Atlanta counties. He pointed out the largest project in state history is the Hyundai factory currently under construction in Bryan County.
“Every corner of Georgia has its own strengths and opportunities,” he said.
He discussed one of the tenants at the development SG Blocks, a cargo shipping container company with plans to build a factory at the site that will create 150 jobs.
“I’m proud of what we have done to bring jobs to this area,” he said.
Paul Galvin, CEO and chairman of SG Blocks, said it was not a difficult decision to build a manufacturing facility at the site.
“We recognized immediately it was a good fit for us,” he said.
He said the goal is to provide “more than a living wage, with health benefits and pension” for employees.
The 160-slip marina permitted for construction at the site will draw boat traffic that typically would head directly to Florida, Kemp said.
Dan Cowens, CEO of Oasis Marinas, said he believes the development will “propel St. Marys and Cumberland Inlet into the future.”
“This is an amazing project,” he said. “This project will be watched by many. People will travel from all over the globe to see this project.”
Jacoby, the developer, said he has visited St. Marys for 30 years and remembers when Gilman Paper Co. was the main employer in Camden County.
He told the crowd of about 300 at the groundbreaking ceremony that he now considers himself a steward of North River, once one of the most polluted rivers in the state when the paper mill was operating.
He said the goal is to transform the site into a “destination location that will attract thousands of guests weekly.”
“Atlanta Station was the largest brownfield project in the country,” he said. “This is the most important one. We have waited long enough.”