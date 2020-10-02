Construction of a tiny home village in Brunswick could begin as early as this month, with a few changes.
The original design with two houses on a single poured slab was changed after organizers learned fire wall protections between the houses would be required.
The nonprofit organization Hand in Hand of Glynn decided to go in another direction, choosing to build each of the 60 tiny homes on individual slabs spaced 10 feet apart. The modified plans have been approved by the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
The village, scheduled for completion in 2023, is being created to provide living space for some of the city’s homeless population. It will be built on a 4.24-acre tract at the site of the former Altama Presbyterian Church on Altama Avenue. Some of the homes will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
On-site services include medical and psychological care, a community garden where residents will grow their own fruits and vegetables, with nutrition and cocking classes offered. A common area will hold a laundry room, library and reading room, computer room, kitchen and food pantry, classrooms and an office for the executive director.
The goal is to provide permanent homes with the community support needed to help the new residents adapt. Hand in Hand has raised $3 million in donations and pledges to build the 60 home development.
Once fully occupied, the new community will save more than $1.6 million a year for services such as shelters, medical care and police custody the residents would have cost taxpayers if they were homeless.
A fence will surround the village, with a gated entrance, emergency access and 27 parking spaces.
The village is near a large number of commercial businesses for residents to shop and to seek jobs.