The Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Grits & Issues breakfast brings community business leaders and elected officials together to discuss the upcoming General Assembly session in Atlanta.
The event, scheduled for 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, will address diversity, equity and inclusion issues.
Chamber Chair Cedric King will make the opening remarks. Allison Shores, president and CEO of the Camden County Chamber of Commerce, will introduce the keynote speaker, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.
Katrina Hoyt, president and CEO of the McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce, will serve as moderator and will lead a question-andswer formatted discussion with four panelists: U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1; state Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, senior member of Glynn County’s state delegation; state Rep. Steven Sainz, R-St. Marys; and state Rep.-elect Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island.
The event focuses on regional issues that impact Southeast Georgia.
The four-person panel discussion is structured to address concerns and issues voiced in a recent legislative survey sent out to members of the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
Topics to be discussed are the region’s workforce needs, local business needs, and topics that panelists believe are important to the state and region.
The local chamber has hosted the annual breakfast for many years as a way to bring the business community together with state and federal officials. This will be the second year of participation for the chambers from Camden and McIntosh counties.
An estimated 400 people are expected to attend, more than 100 of whom will be from the business community.
The Georgia General Assembly will convene its 40-day session in Atlanta in January.