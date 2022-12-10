Grits & Issues previews upcoming session

They addressed that and other issues before the largest crowd ever — more than 400 people — at the annual Grits & Issues session Friday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center,
When asked if he supports repealing the state income tax, state Rep.-elect Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, said it’s important to reduce the tax burden on residents, but he wants to ensure it’s well-thought-out.
“Let’s have a solid plan first,” he said.
Other delegates speaking at the annual Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce felt likewise, including Rep. Steven Sainz, R-St. Marys.
“We’re a pretty low liability state,” he said, noting Georgia’s income tax is among the lowest in the nation.
He wants to continue lowering taxes but without jeopardizing the state’s AAA bond rating.
Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, senior member of Glynn’s delegation to the General Assembly, predicted the state income tax will not be eliminated during the upcoming legislative session.
“We’ll figure out a way to give you some relief from property taxes,” he said.
State Sen.-elect Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, said it’s important to continuously monitor the use of tax dollars.
He said the reason for the successful economy is Georgia is that it lost fewer businesses than any other state during the pandemic. He also noted the state reopened earlier than most others.
Hodges said Gov. Brian Kemp did the “best job possible” during the pandemic and pointed to the state’s 2.9% unemployment rate.
Sainz said Georgia is the nation’s best state to do business in, but “we can’t rest on our laurels.”
Townsend said the state has a strong relationship with the business community.
“Anytime you have a public-private partnership, it’s a win-win,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who thought of it. If it’s good for Georgia, let’s do it.”
Hodges drew loud applause when he praised the improvements to Jekyll Island over the past two decades. He asked people to remember what the island looked like 20 years ago and to look at it now.
Members of the delegation said they will work toward addressing areas in their districts that are underserved by broadband.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, started off the session by telling the audience he believes the 1st Congressional District is the nation’s best.
The district includes the bases of all four branches of the military and two of the nation’s largest ports.
A new Hyundai plant under construction is the largest investment ever by a new business wanting to open shop in the state, he said. It will have 8,100 employees and a lot of ancillary businesses to support the auto manufacturer, he said.
“I’m sure we’ll be able to meet most of the needs of that factory,” he said.
He recalled plans to close the combat readiness center in Savannah, one of four such facilities in the nation, and said it took a bipartisan effort to keep the facility open. Carter thanked U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., for his help in the matter.
“This is a big victory,” he said. “It’s a dangerous world we live in. The No. 1 responsibility of the federal government is to protect our homeland.”
A priority during the next session in Congress will be to try to reduce the $31 trillion federal debt. The interest alone would be the third highest line item in the federal budget, he said.
“As you can imagine, it will be challenging,” he said.
As for the divided government, a Republican majority in the House and a Democratic majority in the Senate might actually get more legislation accomplished, he said. Carter pointed to divided congresses during the Reagan and Clinton administrations and noted how much was accomplished.
“I would submit a divided government works better,” he said. “I want to work with this administration.”