Greer Elementary hosts parent engagement day

At this point in the school year, most students at C.B. Greer Elementary School arrive at school each morning and head into the building alone. Halfway through another year, they do not need an escort like they did in the first few days back in August.
On a recent morning at the school, though, as the dark sky slowly transitioned to blue, students walked into school with their parents at their side.
It was the first of two “Bring Your Parent to School” days Greer Elementary will host this month. The event aimed to promote parental involvement at the school and to give parents a chance to see the classroom routines their students take part in every morning.
“We love having our parents and families in our school,” said Christie DePratter, parent involvement coordinator at Greer Elementary and the event’s organizer. “When they are involved, student achievement is higher.”
The event, which took place Jan. 10, focused on sharing the reading curriculum with parents. And on Friday, Greer’s parents will return for a second “Bring Your Parent to School” day, focused this time on the math curriculum.
“My whole mission has been to do more to link the home and the school,” said Carter Akins, principal at Greer Elementary. “If we can share a little bit more about what we do here in the classrooms, that will give parents and families something they can do at home.”
Parents ate breakfast that morning in the cafeteria with their students before accompanying them to their classrooms, where everyone sat down at the desks and followed the teacher’s morning instructions.
Akins compared the experience to job shadowing. The parents were able to observe each teacher’s morning procedures and gain an appreciation of the importance of the start-of-the-day routines.
“Sometimes parents don’t have an idea of what it’s like to have so many kids in a classroom that the teacher’s leading, so it kind of gives them that scenario of what this is, what it looks like,” Akins said.
Most classes have more than 20 students, all of whom have different needs and their own responsibilities. School days are also scripted down to the minute with little flexibility in schedules, to maximize the amount of education a student receives each day.
“One of the things that we know too is that when you get to January, your year kind of shifts,” Akins said. “The first part of the year is kind of getting acclimated to being in this grade level, and the second part of the year is when a lot times kids take off and it’s a big growth time.”
As the students arrived at school that day, many seemed proud as they greeted the school staff with their parents by their side.
“Students are happier, and attendance is higher when parents and families are involved,” DePratter said.
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews. com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 322 to suggest a topic for a column.