A state Senate resolution that seeks to push state officials to regularly fund the Coastal Georgia Greenway passed that chamber Friday with a 43-8 vote.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, is the lead sponsor for S.R. 690, and he’s joined on the resolution by state Sens. Jack Hill (R-Reidsville), Ben Watson (R-Savannah), Lester Jackson (D-Savannah) and Tyler Harper (R-Ocilla).
Ligon, however, had duties away from the legislature Friday, so Watson stepped in for him to present the resolution to the floor.
“The Coastal Georgia Greenway is a 155-mile continuous multi-trail that follows U.S. Highway 17 and other corridors across Southeastern Georgia from Florida to South Carolina,” Watson said. “It traverses parts of six coastal counties — Camden, Glynn, McIntosh, Liberty, Bryan and Chatham. These trails take travelers to different towns, recreation areas, historic areas, cultural sites and waterways.
“In addition, the Coastal Georgia Greenway is linked to 200 miles of connector trails and to seven barrier islands. It is part of a larger East Coast Greenway that stretches from Maine down to Florida, 2,900 miles. … This resolution encourages the Department of Natural Resources and the stewardship trust fund to allocate funds annually to support the implementation and construction of this Coastal Georgia Greenway.”
Voting no were Republican state Sens. Matt Brass of Newan, Greg Dolezal of Cumming, Bill Heath of Bremen, Kay Kirkpatrick of Marietta, Chuck Payne of Dalton, Randy Robertson of Cataula, Renee Unterman of Buford and Larry Walker III of Perry. Along with Ligon, three other senators had excused leave for the day.
Brent Buice, Georgia and South Carolina coordinator for the East Coast Greenway Alliance, said his organization is thrilled with the statewide support evidenced in the votes for the resolution.
“Coastal lawmakers have long championed the development of a network of walking and bicycling trails from Savannah to St. Marys, but a project this ambitious and multi-jurisdictional requires clear state-level endorsement, which S.R. 690 provides,” Buice said. “We expect that S.R. 690, which reiterates the conclusions of a 2015 Joint House and Senate Study Committee Report, will make it easier for agencies like the Georgia (Department of Transportation) and DNR to prioritize investment in the greenway.
“We’re already seeing evidence of these partnerships in Camden County and soon in Glynn, where an upcoming resurfacing of U.S. 17 south of the Sidney Lanier Bridge will incorporate walkable, bicycle-friendly shoulders.”
The greenway was not one of the 14 projects picked for funding this year, though three Camden County projects — Cabin Bluff acquisition, Ceylon phase one acquisition and the Noyes Cut restoration — are to receive nearly $7.8 million.
“(The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program) is a dynamic and lasting initiative for the future of conservation in Georgia,” DNR Commissioner Mark Williams said in a statement. “We look forward to working with state and local partners to increase recreational access and protect critical conservation areas. We are excited about these projects and the potential impact on the communities across Georgia.”