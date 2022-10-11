The Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Georgia serves as the majestic right whales’ calving grounds — for now.

Marine biologists have done the math. It is estimated that only 350 of these prodigious mammals remain. Right whales are dying faster than they can reproduce.

More from this section

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.