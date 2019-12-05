The University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant office in Brunswick plans to offer a new “Green Living” series of programs this winter that will educate local residents on how to save money and better preserve natural resources.
The first event will take place tonight. UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant will host a free film screening of “The Human Element,” a documentary in which environmental photographer James Balog captures the lives of everyday Americans on the front lines of climate change.
The screening will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at 715 Bay Street in Brunswick.
From December through March, UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant will offer sustainability- focused events, including programs with tips on how to save money by using less energy, the environmental impacts of animal waste, recycling habits and a lesson in building a rain barrel.
“Our goal is to help coastal residents realize how everyday actions, from picking up after pets to using reusable bags, not only saves money but also helps conserve and protect our vital coastal resources,” said Kayla Clark, public programs coordinator for Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, in a press release. “We know how much people value living in the Golden Isles. Our hope is to share some fun, innovative ideas for how they can help protect this area as well as the rest of the coast.”
Following the film tonight, a panel of local experts will discuss efforts to address climate resiliency in coastal Georgia. Panelists include Susan Inman, the Altamaha Coastkeeper; Randy Tate, Ft. Stewart/Altamaha Partnership coordinator for the Longleaf Alliance; and Rachel Guy, research coordinator at Sapelo Island National Estuarine Research Reserve.
The next event, titled “Home Energy Economics: Saving Money by Going Green,” will take place Jan. 23. Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant’s marine economist Adam Stemle will discuss the costs and benefits of different types of energy and will help participants make a plan for reducing energy costs at their homes and offices.
Asli Aslan, assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at Georgia Southern University, will host a field trip Feb. 6 to St. Simons Coast Guard Beach, where participants will survey the beach for possible sources of pollution and learn about animal waste from wildlife and domestic pets that can introduce harmful bacteria into waterways.
On Feb. 20, Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, will discuss local cleanup and recycling initiatives taking place in the Golden Isles, and Jennifer Zamudio, owner of Dot and Army Sustainable Everyday Goods, will share her story about building a sustainable business out of reusable materials.
And on March 6, the Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will partner with Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant to teach residents how to build a rain barrel that they will take home following the program.
Registration is required for each class. Those interested can learn more and register online at gacoast.uga.edu/events.