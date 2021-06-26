Plans for a Greek Revival in the Pier Village shopping district on St. Simons Island have gone green — for now, at least.
Philip Anschutz, owner of Sea Island Resort, has made it known since March 2020 that he plans to build a two-story, 20,000-square-foot art museum on the block he owns at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive. But these days this corner of the island’s iconic and bustling shopping hub is a bright green field of well-manicured sod grass.
Anschutz received Glynn County Commission approval last summer to build a planned Greek Revival style building, a museum in which to showcase his extensive collection of American West art.
A work crew moved in this past winter and removed more than half a dozen high-rise wooden shopping kiosks, collectively beloved for years by tourists and locals alike as the Pier Village Market.
But the screened construction fence that predictably arose around the site soon came down. It was replaced around April by the park-like expanse of green grass.
Glynn County Planning Manager Stefanie Leif said nothing is stirring in her department to indicate this will change in the foreseeable future.
“They have removed the kiosks, but as of right now we have not received any applications for the next phase,” Leif said. “As of now, we have not received any building permits applications.”
The department also hasn’t seen any applications for infrastructure construction for utilities such as water and sewer that are usually submitted for larger projects.
In fact, there is still demolition work that is likely needed before construction could even begin. Anschutz’s property also includes the building housing Dutchmans Casual Living at 505 Beachview Drive, adjacent to the grassy area, and the house next door on Beachview Drive.
Anschutz’s approved plans for the museum would require demolishing that building and home as well.
The museum’s builders have not applied for the necessary demolition permit needed to follow through with the work, Leif said.
“They have gotten the approval to demolish the building, so it’s just a matter of applying for the demolition permit,” she said.
Ducthmans, however, remains open for business. An employee told The News their lease to operate there is good until October.
“It’s a great place where we are now,” Dutchmans saleswoman Lora Stroia said. “We’re such a part of the village here, for visitors and locals alike who know us. We’re going to stay here as long as we can.”
Leif said the project organizers could have left the tall chain link fencing up, which during its brief stay bordered the site at the sidewalk edges.
Giving the Pier Village the open greenspace at the intersection was a nice gesture, Leif said.
“We did not require the actual sodding of the site, but it’s definitely a nice feature,” she said. “It’s a nice look and it is appreciated.”
St. Simons Island attorney James Bishop, who represents Anschutz on the museum project, was out of town this week and could not be reached for comment.
In addition to housing his western art collection, the museum would include art depicting American history from the American Revolution to the Civil War to the westward expansion. Local history such as Gullah-Geechee culture also will be featured.