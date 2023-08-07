Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.
The annual citizen-science project by UGA seeks to gauge the proliferation of pollinators through the census so the data can be used by researchers, educators, city planners, gardeners and others in journal articles, studies, teaching and conservation efforts.
“School groups, gardeners, families, businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate, and only basic insect identification in the following categories is needed: bumble bees, carpenter bees, honeybees, small bees, wasps, flies, butterflies/moths and other insects,” said local Certified Pollinator Steward, Nancy Neylans. “A 2023 Insect Counting and Identification Guide is available online to provide more insect identification guidance.”
Pollination is the process by which plants reproduce. It is an essential ecological function that is responsible for all of earth’s terrestrial ecosystems, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
“Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world, i.e., those that produce all of our food and plant-based industrial products, almost 80% require pollination by animals,” the service’s website said.
There are more than 150 food crops in the U.S. that depend on pollinators. Those crops in the U.S. alone are worth $10 billion annually, the forest service said. That number jumps to $3 trillion internationally.
Pollinated plants also contribute to better air, soil and water quality, the forest service said.
That is why the UGA Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful are encouraging local volunteers to take a few minutes out of their days on Aug. 18-19 to count the insect pollinators on plants in their gardens.
Volunteers are also invited to the Demere Park Pollinator Garden on St. Simons Island that weekend to count pollinators there, a release from Keep Golden Isles Beautiful said.
“KGIB is excited to join in this effort, and we encourage our volunteers to spend 15 minutes making a difference by counting pollinator visits and contributing to this important census data,” said Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director Lea King-Badyna.
Volunteers who participate in the census can go online and download a pollinator guide with instructions on how to participate at gsepc.org. The guide includes photos to help people identify different bees, wasps, butterflies, flies, moths and other pollinators they may see.
People who count pollinators are asked to spend 15 minutes focusing on one plant to keep an accurate count of pollinators and what type they are. They then will upload their results marked on the counting sheet at gsepc.org.