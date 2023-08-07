Bumble Bee
Buy Now

A bumble bee rests on a flower in a garden in Brunswick.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.

The annual citizen-science project by UGA seeks to gauge the proliferation of pollinators through the census so the data can be used by researchers, educators, city planners, gardeners and others in journal articles, studies, teaching and conservation efforts.

More from this section

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.

GCPD investigate shooting outside mall

GCPD investigate shooting outside mall

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Glynn Place Mall early Saturday morning that top brass are calling another in a string of senseless acts of gun violence.

Recommended for you