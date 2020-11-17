Grease fire in kitchen injures two teens
Two teenagers suffered grease burns from an otherwise minor kitchen fire Sunday afternoon at a home in the 1900 block of Cleburne Street, Brunswick fire and police officials said.
The male and female, ages 19 and 17, were flown via helicopter to a neighboring hospital for treatment of the burns, which were not life-threatening, police and fire officials said.
The incident occurred about 3:41 p.m. when hot grease in a pan caused a fire on the stove, Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Allen said. Trying to remove the pan from the stove, the male spilled grease on the female behind him, burning her from her shoulder to her waist, he said. The pan then dropped to the floor, splashing hot grease on the male’s knee to ankle.
Firefighters arrived and used a 2 1/2-gallon water cannon to quickly extinguish a fire that was starting on wood trim near the stove, Allen said.
A Brunswick police report indicated the two injured teens “remain in stable condition.”