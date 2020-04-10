Gray’s Reef to hold virtual meeting
NOAA’s Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will hold a virtual meeting on April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held through a webinar and can be accessed through a link posted on the Gray’s Reef website.
The public is invited to attend.
The council will discuss the purpose and process of the Sanctuary Advisory Council.
The council also will receive the superintendent’s report and an update on the Sanctuary Advisory Council Action Plan.
Public comment will be taken around 11:40 a.m.
For updates, including the webinar link and a final agenda, visit www.graysreef.noaa.gov/management/sac/council_news.html.
— The Brunswick News