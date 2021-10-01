Gray’s Reef looking to fill five seats on
Advisory Council
Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants to serve on its volunteer advisory council, which provides NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries with advice and recommendations on the management of the sanctuary.
The Gray’s Reef Sanctuary Advisory council is composed of 19 members who represent a variety of community interests that include fishing, diving, conservation, science, education, state agencies, federal agencies and the public.
Applicants do not need prior firsthand experience within the sanctuary but should be familiar with their constituents’ regional interests.
Anyone with the desire and ability to effectively represent their respective community’s interest in the management of the sanctuary is encouraged to apply, regardless of the applicant’s geographic location within the region, according to a press release.
Applications are due by Nov. 3. For more information, visit https://graysreef.noaa.gov/management/sac/council_news.html or contact Scott Kathey, advisory council coordinator, at scott.kathey@noaa.gov or 912-598-2381.
The sanctuary is currently seeking applicants for the following seats and terms:
• Sport Fishing, 3-year term.
• Citizen-At-Large, 2-year term.
• Sport Diving, 3-year term.
• Conservation, 3-year term.
• Research (non-living resources), 3-year term.
— The Brunswick News