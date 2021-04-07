Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council to hold virtual meeting
NOAA’s Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will hold a virtual public meeting from 12:30-3:50 p.m. April 15.
The council will address a variety of topics, including recruitment and review of applicants for several advisory council seats with approaching term expirations; recognition of departing council members; review of the council’s charter for potential amendment recommendations; presentation and discussion about potential mooring buoys in the sanctuary; a report from the Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (JEDI) Working Group; and council consideration of a request for input regarding the Jan. 27 Presidential Executive Order, “Tackling the Climate Crisis.”
Public comment will be taken at approximately 3:10 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide comments should join the meeting no later than 2 p.m., in case the meeting progresses quickly and agenda items are addressed earlier than expected.
For updates, including a final agenda with remote participation instructions, please visit graysreef.noaa.gov/management/sac/council_news.html.
The meeting will be held via GoToWebinar. For web or phone access to the meeting, register at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2759387571322500107.
— The Brunswick News