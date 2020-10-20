Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council to hold virtual meeting
NOAA’s Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will hold a virtual meeting from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will be held via GoToWebinar and can be accessed via a link posted on the Gray’s Reef website. The public is invited to attend.
The Gray’s Reef sanctuary advisory council is a community-based advisory group consisting of representatives from user groups of Gray’s Reef.
Public comment will be taken at approximately 1:35 p.m.
Those wishing to register for the webinar can do so online at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9039568186294848527.
— The Brunswick News