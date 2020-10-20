Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council to hold virtual meeting

NOAA’s Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will hold a virtual meeting from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be held via GoToWebinar and can be accessed via a link posted on the Gray’s Reef website. The public is invited to attend.

The Gray’s Reef sanctuary advisory council is a community-based advisory group consisting of representatives from user groups of Gray’s Reef.

Public comment will be taken at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Those wishing to register for the webinar can do so online at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9039568186294848527.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Chapter of the Links, NAACP to host DA forum

Chapter of the Links, NAACP to host DA forum

Voters in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit will get another chance to hear district attorney candidates Jackie Johnson and Keith Higgins together publicly courtesy of the Brunswick Chapter of The Links, a local civic group, and the NAACP Brunswick Chapter.