Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council to hold virtual meeting
NOAA’s Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will hold a virtual meeting from 1-3 p.m. Friday. The meeting will be held via GoToWebinar, and the public is invited to attend.
The meeting can be accessed via a link posted on the Gray’s Reef website.
This is a special meeting of the council to receive a final presentation from the Ecological Connectivity Working Group, summarizing their work regarding ecological connectivity between live bottom reefs in and around Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary.
Public comment will be taken at approximately 2:15 p.m.
For web access to the Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council registration can completed at: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7215654321231806222.
— The Brunswick News