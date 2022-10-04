A local foundation recently offered tangible support to the career development services offered at College of Coastal Georgia.
Enterprise Holding Foundation provided an $8,000 grant to college’s COMPASS Career and Academic Advising department. The funds will be used to provide career development programming to Coastal Georgia students.
Colin Beauchamp, local representative of Enterprise Holdings, visited the Brunswick campus to discuss the grant and the foundation.
“The Enterprise Holdings Foundation is a longtime supporter of initiatives focused on community improvement, education and environmental stewardship,” Beauchamp said.
“Working with College of Coastal Georgia in their efforts to prepare students for the workforce and improve the economic well-being of the area is exactly what the foundation is about.”
Brian Weese, who recently stepped down as director of career and academic advising at the college to serve as CEO at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, said he’s excited about the programming opportunities the grant provides for students.
“The Enterprise Holdings Foundation’s gift will play a large role in providing career-centered programming to Coastal Georgia students over the academic year,” Weese said. “Colin and Enterprise Holdings have been an invaluable partner for many years, and we look forward to working with them to continue to provide amazing programming and career options to Coastal Georgia students”.
COMPASS at CCGA aims to help students find their passion by helping them explore and develop comprehensive academic plans that align career goals and academic experiences, address personal needs, develop leadership skills, and promote campus involvement. The office provides a holistic and comprehensive approach to career and academic advising for students.