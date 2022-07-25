After pulling the matter for further discussion, a proposal to award a CARES Act grant to the Golden Isles Veterans Village project has apparently stalled.
The $56,000 grant was slated to go toward water and sewer infrastructure for the village of 30 tiny homes and various services to help homeless veterans reintegrate into society.
It’s not going to set the project at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street back, says Lorene Reid, president of the organization managing the project.
“We have secured the $165,000 needed for the underground utilities with a donation from Nine Line Foundation,” Reid said. “We are moving forward. An underground utilities contractor is chosen, plans submitted and approved by JWSC.”
The property will eventually host several tiny houses to serve as transitional living space for homeless veterans getting back on their feet. City commissioners were set to vote on whether to give CARES Act funding to the organization, but deferred the matter to give newly elected Mayor Cosby Johnson and Commissioner Kendra Rolle and opportunity to review the contribution.
At a subsequent finance committee meeting on Jan. 31, Johnson questioned the decision to fund the project, calling for a staff meeting to determine how the determination had been made.
City commissioners did not discuss the matter at any public meetings afterward, but Reid told The News that Johnson made it clear to her where the city stood.
“The mayor explained that there were more projects that were higher on their list of priorities,” Reid said. “I met with the mayor on two occasions, and there is no plan for the city to support our need to put water and sewer underground and it’s unclear as to whether or not they’ll financially support our project at all.”
City Manager Regina McDuffie said neither the mayor nor the city commission have proposed any action on the grant. It was simply tabled at the finance committee meeting, and no commissioners have brought the matter up since then.
When asked, commissioners Johnny Cason and Julie Martin directed The News’ to members of city staff for comment. Commissioner Felicia Harris said she hadn’t been part of any discussions since the matter was tabled in January. Mayor Cosby Johnson did not return a request for comment.