Urban construction the first or second or several go-arounds in Coastal Georgia may not be serving modern residents well — that’s clear from flooding problems in areas of Glynn County. In Savannah, the city and its engineering consultant used the Coastal Incentive Grant process to develop a plan to use cost-effective green infrastructure to mitigate flooding in the city’s Habersham Village shopping district and surrounding area.
Rob Brown, an engineer with Goodwyn Mills and Cawood — the consultant on the project — presented the results Wednesday as part of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division’s brownbag lunch series.
The CIG program is a partnership between CRD and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“As part of that project, we developed a series of green infrastructure designs, and then from those conceptual designs, just recently, the city of Savannah has entered under an agreement, a contract with EPD (for some grant funding) to implement a few of the demonstration projects that were developed from this conceptual design, funded through the Coastal Incentive Grant,” Brown said. The entire drainage area is 33.1 acres, 15.4 acres of which are covered by impermeable surfaces.
WJCL reported in 2017 that Phase II of the Casey Canal drainage project, of which this is a part, came back initially with a $75 million price tag, which was three times what the city wanted to spend. Cost-savings was part of the reason the city worked with GMC on this effort.
The goals were, for the roughly 5.5 acres of Habersham Village itself, to improve aesthetics, add amenities and improve stormwater management. For the area near Jacob G. Smith Elementary a few blocks away, the plan was to reduce flooding in the bus loading zone. Brown said as it was, buses drove up on the sidewalk during rainy days to make sure children didn’t have to wade through the stormwater.
Once the designs were done, the opportunity came to put them into action, with the various partners involved.
“As we were meeting with these various partners, the one we that stepped up first, that we had the most positive traction with, was actually through the school,” Brown said.
So, they redefined the conceptual design specifically for that site and presented a plan to handle runoff from impermeable surfaces across the campus. That led to a design for a permeable pavement parking row for the bus lanes, and an area to intercept rooftop runoff. The plans were with shrubs, trees and perennials in the front of the school, while other areas had turfgrass, but Brown said both work at a similar level of effectiveness.
There are also plans in the works for this area to have functional artwork in place at the site, which is at the front of the school.
The overall project, in the tens of millions of dollars, is still ongoing, but Brown said the city’s incorporating a desire in its requests for proposals for more green infrastructure options.