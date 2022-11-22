The state is betting $100,000 that motorists will come to regret it should they choose to drive drunk or otherwise endanger the safety of others on Glynn County roadways.
That wager comes in the form of a $99,495.36 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to the Glynn County Police Department. The money will finance the efforts of the county’s traffic enforcement squad for the coming year.
The four-officer squad is known by its acronym, HEAT, which stands for Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic.
The annual grant ensures that the four-person HEAT squad can concentrate entirely for another year on keeping county thoroughfares safer by cracking down on those whose poor choices and aggressive tactics behind the wheel pose a threat to the welfare of fellow travelers.
HEAT squad officers focus particularly on impaired drivers, drivers who cannot keep their eyes and attention off their phones, excessive speeding and aggressive drivers.
“With the increase in the number of persons killed in traffic crashes in Georgia and across the nation over the last year, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with partners like the Glynn County Police Department to implement programs designed to stop risky driving behaviors that are contributing to a majority of our serious-injury and fatality crashes,” said Allen Poole, director of the governor’s highway safety office.
Statistics from the county police department’s HEAT squad would indicate that last year’s grant from the state proved to be money well spent.
Between Oct. 1, 2021, and Nov. 1 of this year, Glynn County’s HEAT officers made 277 DUI arrests. HEAT officers cited another 150 in that time for speeding. The unit cited some 2,148 drivers for distracted driving, typically for using handheld cell phones and other electronics while driving.
HEAT also issued 932 vehicle safety violations, which include seatbelt and child seat infractions.
The numbers do not include the many arrests and citations issued by the department’s regular patrol officers.
“The public needs to understand that HEAT teams are out and about patrolling Georgia’s roadways, and more specifically, Glynn County, to keep everyone safe from aggressive and impaired drivers,” Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told The News. “The grant was designed to put the brakes on aggressive traffic on Georgia roadways and specifically within Glynn County.
“Glynn County Police’s HEAT traffic officers work tirelessly to ensure that marked success of the above requirements are met each day of the year.”
The Glynn County Police Department is among 21 agencies statewide to receive a state HEAT grant for the coming year. The grants for specialized traffic enforcement are issued to agencies based on needs that are determined by rates of traffic crashes involving fatalities or injuries as well as local statistics for speeding and impaired driving.
“Many of the crashes on our roads are preventable,” Poole said, “and we will continue to work with our educational and enforcement partners to develop programs that are designed to get Georgia to our goal of zero traffic deaths.”