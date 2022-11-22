The state is betting $100,000 that motorists will come to regret it should they choose to drive drunk or otherwise endanger the safety of others on Glynn County roadways.

That wager comes in the form of a $99,495.36 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to the Glynn County Police Department. The money will finance the efforts of the county’s traffic enforcement squad for the coming year.

