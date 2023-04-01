Elderly Brunswick residents will get 200 “bucket gardens” designed for easy care and movement for those with mobility challenges.

Funded with a $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo, Women’s Voices of Glynn County and Golden Isles FFA volunteers assembled the buckets at old city hall Friday morning.

