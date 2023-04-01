Elderly Brunswick residents will get 200 “bucket gardens” designed for easy care and movement for those with mobility challenges.
Funded with a $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo, Women’s Voices of Glynn County and Golden Isles FFA volunteers assembled the buckets at old city hall Friday morning.
The 2-gallon buckets each have a tomato or bell pepper plant and an herb, either basil, oregano or cilantro, said Lea King-Badyna, director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, which coordinated the project.
The gardens take up little space and are easy to maintain and easy to pick. Each will come with a wheeled round tray to make them easy to move.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful staffer Heather Wilson designed the project. Golden Isles Career Academy agriculture instructor Amy Stalvey, who accompanied the FFA members, said students grew some of the plants.
King said the recipients will be 65 and older Brunswick residents with economic and mobility challenges identified by the city’s Roosevelt Harris Jr. Senior Citizens Center, local churches and other partner organizations. The project is focused on those with the greatest need, King-Badyna said.
“Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s community project aligns with Wells Fargo’s mission to integrate sustainability across our business for our customers and our communities,” Wells Fargo regional banking manager Dwain Walcott said. “We are happy to fund this community project and excited to see the results.”
King-Badyna said she was grateful for Wells Fargo’s contribution “enabling us to get this project up and running.”
Although the inaugural project focuses on city residents, she said plans are underway to expand into unincorporated areas once funds are secured.