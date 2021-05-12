Grant funding to provide free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Grant funding will soon provide transportation to help residents in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties get to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Residents who have made appointments but who do not have access to transportation can call 1-866-543-6744 to request a free ride to and from their appointment starting Monday.

The Brunswick chapter of the Links, Inc., presented a check for $4,500 in grant funding to the Coastal Regional Commission, which includes Coastal Regional Coaches, a branch of the commission that provides transit service. The grant funding will be used to support the initiative.

The funds for this initiative were provided by the Southern Area of the Links, Inc., Mask to Protect, Unmask to Inform Response to the Pandemic Grant.

