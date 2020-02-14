A Glynn County grand jury indicted a man accused in the shooting death of a Federal Law Enforcement Training Center trainee during proceedings Wednesday.
Calvin Jenkins is accused of killing 37-year-old Wolf Valmond outside a St. Simons Island bar with a Taurus 9 mm pistol on Dec, 15, 2019.
Glynn County Police Investigator Molly Cruikshank testified in a preliminary hearing that surveillance video showed a misunderstanding regarding the whereabouts of a woman’s mobile phone leading to shoving between the two men and the resulting altercation by the road.
After some shoving and hitting — according to a witness statement — Jenkins removed the gun from his vehicle and shot Valmond in the chest. He then tossed the weapon in a flowerbed.
According to Cruikshank, Jenkins later confessed to the shooting in interviews with police.
He’s charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
In a separate indictment, while confined to the Glynn County Detention Center, Clark Joseph Briganti allegedly ordered an arson and a hit on the couple that resided at a house slated for burning . Glynn County Sheriff’s Office deputies heard about the alleged arrangements from other inmates and obtained a letter in which Briganti allegedly sketched out the deal.
The hitman was to lure the couple out of the house and kill them with a sword.
Briganti is charged with criminal solicitation of arson, criminal solicitation of murder and two counts of terroristic threats.
The grand jury indicted Madisyn Anne Culpepper on four counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and one count each of driving under the influence, driving under the influence (less safe), reckless driving and hit and run.
A year ago last week, Culpepper allegedly drove drunk through the Lakes subdivision and struck and killed 15-year-old Glynn Academy student Jacob Butts.
Police said she wrecked her vehicle after running a stop sign at Baumgardner Road and U.S. 82.
Police at the time reported her blood alcohol level at .22. The legal alcohol limit for adults in Georgia is .08.
Also indicted Wednesday were four men on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery and aggravated assault during an alleged home invasion.
Police responded to a residence in the 11400 block of U.S. 341 in Sterling in December. The alleged victim’s wife told police she heard two gunshots after her husband got out of bed to check on sensors going off.
Indicted in the home invasion were Riley Brockington, Cameron Hutchinson, Christian Gable Proctor and Keywon Williams. Williams also faces a fourth count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.