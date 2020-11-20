A magistrate court judge deemed the charges against an 18-year-old man for allegedly shooting a female friend in the face during a drug-induced night in July as too harsh and reduced them.
A grand jury thought otherwise Wednesday and indicted Jakob Noah Schott of Glynn County on eight counts for the July 9 shooting incident, including three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.
The grand jury also charged him with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by taking, possession of the hallucinogenic/stimulant MDMA and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Schott will now face an arraignment on the charges in Glynn County Superior Court, said Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson.
Police allege Schott stole his stepfather’s .357 Taurus revolver on the day of the shooting. Later that night, Schott, the female victim and a male friend were hanging out at the North Glynn Recreation Complex on Harry Driggers Road, police said.
Police allege Schott pulled out the stolen gun, shooting at the two in the back seat of a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, with one bullet striking the woman in the face.
Schott, now 19, remained on scene awaiting police and paramedics and allegedly admitted that a .54 gram rock of MDMA (street name, Molly) and some pot police found inside the vehicle belonged to him, the report said.
Police originally charged Schott with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft by taking, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and possession of Molly. He was held in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond.
But the charges were significantly reduced during a July 23 preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Steven L. Morgan. During the hearing, one aggravated assault charge was dropped and the other was reduced to reckless conduct. Both drug charges were dropped at the hearing as was the charge of possessing a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Schott was later released on $38,058 bond, charged only with reckless conduct and theft by taking.
The grand jury’s decision Wednesday restored the original charges filed by Glynn County police and added more.
Included was an additional aggravated assault charge that allegedly occurred outside the North Glynn Recreation Complex, an incident not listed in the county police department’s original arrest report. Count Two in the indictment alleges Schott pointed the gun at the woman and pulled the trigger near the Palmetto Place subdivision on Cate Road.
The indictment added the aggravated battery charge in Count Three, alleging Schott “did maliciously cause bodily harm to (the victim) by seriously disfiguring said person’s body by shooting said person in the face causing disfigurement of her face, jaw and sinus cavity …”
Counts Four and Five charge Schott with aggravated battery for allegedly shooting the revolver at the woman and also for shooting at the young man who was with them. Count Six restored the police’s original charge of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, those crimes being aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Schott’s earlier bond is contingent on him wearing an ankle monitor, avoiding contact with the victim and staying away from drugs, guns and drinking.
“The grand jury got to hear the evidence and make its own decision as to what charges to advance,” Johnson said.