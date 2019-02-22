A Glynn County grand jury indicted two men in separate cases on multiple violent crime charges Wednesday.
Tyrese Jamaal Holland is charged with four counts of aggravated stalking, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of battery in violation of the state Family Violence Act, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count each of aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, terroristic threats, reckless conduct and obstruction of an officer.
The alleged crimes occurred over four different days.
On March 16, 2018, Holland allegedly caused scratches and bleeding to the mother of his child, and tied her into a car in front of two children and abducted her. He also allegedly harassed her that day, which the indictment notes was a probation violation.
On March 25, 2018, he allegedly brandished and fired a red and black handgun at a man and threatened to murder the mother of his child. Holland also allegedly harassed the woman at a local motel. On Nov. 6, 2018, he allegedly bit the woman’s arm and cheek, while at the time in possession of a Hi-Point .380-caliber handgun, which was left unsecured in the presence of children. That day he also allegedly harassed the same woman at a different local motel.
On Nov. 27, 2018, he allegedly harassed the woman at a local motel while in possession of a Taurus PT809 handgun, and fled on foot from a Glynn County police officer.
Kyle Ryan Morgan was indicted on 13 counts, including five counts of third-degree cruelty to children, three counts of battery in violation of the state Family Violence Act, and one count each of aggravated assault in violation of the state Family Violence Act, simple battery in violation of the state Family Violence Act, false imprisonment, criminal trespassing and terroristic threats.
On Jan. 13, 2018, Morgan allegedly tried to strangle his wife and not let her leave the residence, and did it in view of two children. He also allegedly caused his wife a bleeding lip. On April 5, 2018, Morgan put his hand around the throat of his wife, leaving visible marks, and did so in the presence of a child. He also threatened to harm her further.
On Aug. 15, 2018, Morgan allegedly punched and damaged his wife’s Nissan Rogue. On Sept. 3, 2018, he’s accused of spitting in his wife’s face and hitting her in the throat while in the presence of two children.
The grand jury also indicted Gary Wayne Watts for one count of racketeering and four counts each of theft by conversion and theft by deception. Between July 26, 2016, and Sept. 18, 2017, he allegedly took the money of four people and Island Jerk Shack by telling them they were paying up front for new air conditioning units that were never delivered.
Adam Andrew Yednak, the shrimper who piloted his boat into the St. Simons Island Pier in September 2016, was indicted for interference with government property, second-degree criminal damage to property, and possession of cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam.