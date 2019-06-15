A Glynn County grand jury indicted three people Wednesday on sex crime allegations, including one man who was re-indicted on the same, but modified charges.
A different Glynn County grand jury indicted Thomas Evan Cassas in October 2018 on charges of incest, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation. The new indictment is for the same charges, allegedly committed against the same alleged victim during the same time period.
Between Aug. 19, 2005, and Aug. 18. 2011, Cassas, 48, allegedly committed acts against his stepdaughter. The new indictment, in Count Nos. 1 and 5, contains new language that alleges these acts occurred when the victim was younger than 12 years old, “thereby tolling the applicable statute of limitations.”
Deyouna Rashida Herb, 34, was indicted on three counts of sexual battery against a child younger than 16, two counts of child molestation and one count of first-degree child cruelty. All of the acts are said to have occurred on June 8, 2015, and involve two boys and a girl.
William Leslie Kehoe, 29, was charged with child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16. He allegedly committed the acts with a girl sometime between Feb. 1 and Nov. 12, 2015.
The grand jury also indicted two people allegedly involved in shootings. George Lashawn Humphreys, 28, is accused of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the indictment, on March 8 he took a .40-caliber handgun and shot Hubert Hillary.
Edward Maurice Shaw Jr., 21, faces charges of aggravated assault, first-degree criminal property damage and reckless conduct for allegedly using a military-style carbine to shoot at Dwayne Ramon Singleton on March 12. In the process of doing this, Shaw also allegedly shot at Singleton’s blue 2002 Ford Mustang.
As to Count 3, the indictment states Shaw allegedly endangered “the bodily safety of the public located around 3900 Newcastle St. by consciously disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk that his shooting of a semiautomatic rifle toward a street and close to gasoline pumps would endanger the safety of said persons and the disregard constituted a gross deviation from the standard of care which a reasonable person would exercise in the situation….”
William Eugene Collins, 33, and Sheldon Foster, 32, are accused of aggravated assault in unrelated matters. Collins’ aggravated assault charge comes with a violation of the state Family Violence Act, and he also faces two counts of battery in violation of the FVA. According to the indictment, there were two different altercations on two different days in which he allegedly attempted to smother a woman with a pillow, scratched her neck and struck her repeatedly with his fist, lacerating her lips.
Foster, in addition to the aggravated assault charge, also is charged with simple battery, robbery by sudden snatching, third-degree child cruelty and terroristic threats.
According to the indictment, on Jan. 31, he hit a man in the head with a dining room table — in the presence of a child — shoved a woman through a door, took the woman’s purse and tossed it into the woods and sent her a threatening text message.
Two other people were indicted for elder abuse and animal cruelty.
William Warren Avery Panknin, 20, faces four counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult for acts allegedly committed between April 1 and June 19, 2018, against his mother, who is disabled. He’s accused of being violent and extremely neglectful during this period.
William Henry Bennett, 54, was indicted on aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly killing a chihuahua Feb. 7 by using a car door.