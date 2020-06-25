A Glynn County grand jury took roughly 10 minutes Wednesday to formalize the charges against the three men accused in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, said Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes.
The grand jury handed down indictments that charged Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan with a total of nine counts, from malice murder to false imprisonment. Each is charged in the indictment with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
Travis McMichael, 34, his father Gregory McMichael, 64, and Bryan, 50, all remain in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond.
“Today the grand jury did return an indictment against Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan,” Holmes said, standing on the steps of the Glynn County Courthouse with members of her prosecuting staff. “This is another positive step, another bright step, for finding justice for Ahmuad Arbery and for finding justice for his family.”
Holmes thanked Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and courthouse officials for accommodating the grand jury proceedings amid tight statewide restrictions on courthouse activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those restrictions were extended recently for a third time, to July 14.
The grand jury was empaneled prior to March 14, when pandemic-induced restrictions were first imposed, Holmes said. The jurors were brought in at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
All jurors wore masks and practiced social distancing.
Evidence in the case was presented in about 90 minutes, Holmes said. The jury spent about 10 minutes in deliberations to reach its conclusions, she said.
Arbery, 25, was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood when the McMichaels armed themselves, hopped in a pickup truck and pursued him. Bryan, a neighbor, jumped in his pickup truck moments later and joined the pursuit, police said.
Gregory McMichael, a retired investigator for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, would later tell Glynn County police he suspected Arbery of burglary. The McMichaels and Bryan are white; Arbery was black.
Arbery died in the roadway after Travis McMichael shot him three times as the two men struggled for possession of McMichael’s shotgun.
A grand jury must convene to present charges in all murder cases before going to trial. After the jury reached its findings, Holmes contacted Arbery’s parents, Wanda Cooper Jones and Marcus Arbery Sr., to tell them the news
“The family was ecstatic to learn what happened,” Holmes said. “They had no idea what was happening. They were extremely ecstatic about this.”
Although Travis McMichael actually shot Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Bryan were charged with murder because they allegedly committed crimes that resulted in his death. The grand jury agreed with that in charging all three with malice murder.
In Georgia, a person can be charged with murder if he commits a crime that results in a person’s death.
The four counts of felony murder against each of the three suspects covers the four alleged crimes the men committed leading up to Arbery’s death. Thus, all three men are charged additionally with two counts each of aggravated assault, one count each of false imprisonment and one count each of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
GBI investigators said Arbery was pursued through the neighborhood for about 8 minutes before he was killed. Investigators alleged Bryan and the McMichaels both used their trucks several times to cut off Arbery’s path and prevent his escape. Previously, only Bryan was charged with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
After Holmes spoke Wednesday, Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, stood on the courthouse steps and read a statement seeking bond for his client. He argued that Bryan thought he was helping to apprehend a criminal. Arbery entered an open home under construction on Satilla Drive moments before the deadly chase began, but even that property’s owner has since said Arbery committed no crime there.
“Roddy did not act out of hate or prejudice, but acted on what any other patriotic American would do, whether he be white, black or martian,” Gough said. “Roddy is presumed innocent, yet he had already lost his job, his home and the tools of his livelihood.”
Ben Crump, one of the attorneys representing Arbery’s parents, said in a statement the family is pleased with the grand jury’s findings.
“The grand jury looked at the facts and found compelling evidence to bring malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges against Ahmaud Arbery’s killers,” Crump said. “This confirms what Ahmaud’s father has been saying for months — that this was a lynching. This is a significant step on the road to justice and while nothing will bring back Ahmaud’s life, it is important that a grand jury recognized his life had value and was wrongly and ruthlessly ended. We expect a trial will lead to successful prosecution and sentences that reflect the heinous nature of this crime.”