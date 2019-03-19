A Glynn County grand jury issued a round of indictments Wednesday that included a man who is already under federal prosecution.
Makeda Ligear Atkinson is accused of armed robbery, possession of cocaine and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana because of an alleged incident on Sept. 23, 2018. According to police statements at the time, he and Melissa Ann Myers took $45 cash from a man who was at an Old Cypress Mill Road convenience store to buy drugs from Atkinson, 44.
The arrest warrant states that Myers grabbed the money from the alleged victim’s hand and when the man went to get it back, Atkinson pointed a .22-caliber handgun at him.
Myers, 42, is only charged with the armed robbery count — Atkinson allegedly had the cocaine and marijuana on him when police arrested him.
Atkinson also faces six counts in federal court relating to allegedly dealing cocaine, hydromorphone and fentanyl, which led to the death of a woman by overdose.
Also charged in the indictment is DeMarius Jordan Polite, 25, who is accused of two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count each of child molestation, statutory rape and electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
Between May 1 and Aug. 4, 2018, Polite allegedly engaged in sexual behavior with a girl younger than 16, along with sending her an image of his genitals.