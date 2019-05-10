A Glynn County grand jury issued more than a half-dozen indictments Wednesday, alleging many of the accused committed violent crimes.
Lewis Eugene Powers Jr. stands accused of several different offenses — he was indicted on three counts of entering an automobile, three counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and one count each of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, home invasion, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and theft by taking.
On Aug. 28, 2018, he allegedly entered a black 2010 Dodge Journey, a white 2004 Toyota Camry and a gray 2015 Hyundai Veloster with intent to commit a theft.
On Sept. 3, 2018, he allegedly burgled a residence in the 200 block of Snapper Trail, possessed a handgun while illegally entering an occupied residence in the 300 block of Terrapin Trail, pointed the gun at the residence of the Terrapin Trail residence and took a Kia Soul from that same residence.
Powers also allegedly broke into Sally’s Cop Shop on Chapel Crossing Road on Sept. 4, 2018.
For actions allegedly committed June 11, 2018, Keni Ryan Riley was indicted for aggravated assault in violation of the state Family Violence Act, criminal trespass, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children. Riley’s accused of using a small ax to destroy a table belonging to their spouse, holding the ax to their spouse’s face, locked their spouse in a bedroom, made a death threat and did all this in the view of two people younger than 18 years old.
Gurkan Sahin, Feb. 9, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and in the process allegedly committed the crimes of rape, aggravated sodomy, sexual battery, aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment.
On Nov. 18, 2018, Christopher Erving allegedly got into an altercation with another man and in doing so lacerated his scalp, hit him in the back of the head, hit him with an unknown object “likely to result in serious bodily injury,” fractured the bones around the other man’s left eye and punched him repeatedly in the face.
Those alleged actions resulted in three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery.
After being stopped by police Feb. 22 in the area of West 9th Street, Jonathan Kicklighter allegedly kicked and punched one Glynn County Police officer, kicked two other officers and had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck. Kicklighter was indicted for driving under the influence, open container and three counts of obstruction of an officer.
On March 9, Dominique Lavon Norman allegedly strangled and intended to steal cash from a woman — he was indicted for aggravated assault, robbery by force and battery.