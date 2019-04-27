Among the indictments issued Wednesday by a Glynn County grand jury include one for a man accused of aggravated assault, a woman accused of child cruelty and a man facing 16 counts on various charges involving illicit acts with children.
Michael Brahnan Lovell was charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of children, four counts of attempting to commit a felony, three counts of obscene internet contact with a child and two counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
Between September 2014 and May 2015, Lovell allegedly got in contact with a girl he knew was under 16 years old through an online messaging service “involving matter containing explicit verbal descriptions of sexual conduct,” persuaded her to take nude images of herself, and sent to her an image of the human body depicting sexually explicit nudity. He also allegedly sent her an image of a minor engaged in sexually explicit nudity.
Between August 2014 and June 2016, Lovell allegedly persuaded a boy under 16 years old to take nude images of himself, sent the boy images of a minor engaged in the same sexually explicit conduct, exchanged nude photographs with him and arranged to meet the boy on Tybee Island.
Between August 2012 and June 2014, Lovell allegedly sent a second girl younger than 16 an image of a minor engaged in sexually explicit nudity, attempted twice to get her to take images of herself doing the same, and used an online messaging service to talk with her involving matter containing explicit verbal descriptions of sexual conduct.
Between January 2014 and December 2015, Lovell allegedly sent a third girl younger than 16 an image of a minor engaged in sexually explicit nudity, as he allegedly did to a fourth girl between September and November 2015.
During the same time period with the fifth girl, Lovell allegedly contacted her through an online messaging service and discussed sexually explicit subject matter, sent her an image of a part of a human body in sexually explicit nudity, exchanged nude images with her and made plans to meet to engage in sexual acts.
In an unrelated case, Gary Westberry is charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats. On June 18, 2018, Westberry allegedly pointed a knife at a woman, held it to her throat and threatened to kill her by cutting her neck from ear to ear.
Titiana Butler, in the third case, faces three counts of first-degree cruelty to children. The indictment doesn’t go into a great deal of detail, but on Nov. 27 and Dec. 28, 2018, and Feb. 9, 2019, she allegedly maliciously caused excessive physical pain by striking a child younger than 18 about the head and face in the first instance, with a belt in the second instance, and allegedly hit the child with her hand in the face and chest in the third instance, causing excessive physical pain.