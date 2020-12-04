A Glynn County grand jury ruled Hector Romero-Hernandez violated numerous hunting and gun safety laws when he fired into nearby brush in September 2019, fatally mistaking his teenaged hunting companion for a deer.
The grand jury on Wednesday indicted Romero-Hernandez with eight counts of criminal misconduct in the Sept. 28, 2019 hunting mishap in western Glynn County that left 17-year-old Bobby Lee Lane dead of a gunshot wound.
Jurors contend Romero-Hernandez was high on methamphetamine. He also is accused of hunting without a license and using a rifle during bow season when he shot haphazardly into distance brush where he thought he saw a deer. Romero-Hernandez instead shot Lane with a .22-225 caliber bullet at around 7:15 p.m.
Romero-Hernandez and a third member of the ill-fated hunting party drove Lane from the woods near Myers Hill Road to a nearby convenience store. Paramedics transported Lane to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The grand jury indicted Romero-Hernandez, 33, on one count each of misuse of hunting equipment while hunting, involuntary manslaughter, hunting under the influence of drugs, hunting with an unlawful weapon, hunting without a license, hunting without a big game stamp, hunting without the landowners’s permission, and hunting out of season.
Glynn County police and state game officers with the Department of Natural Resources initially charged Romero-Hernandez with misuse of a firearm resulting in serious bodily harm of another, terroristic threats, hunting with an unlawful weapon and hunting without a big game stamp and without a hunting license.
He was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on Oct. 7. He was later granted bond at a preliminary hearing in county magistrate court.
Romero-Hernandez was released from the county jail Jan. 16 after posting a $66,058 bond, jail records show.
Also Wednesday, the grand jury:
• Indicted Alfaro Gomez for allegedly being drunk when he drove the wrong way down U.S. 17 on Jan. 18, causing a crash that left a man with permanent injuries.
According to the indictment, Gomez was driving a Volkswagen GTI south in the northbound lane through Brunswick when the crash occurred, leaving the victim’s left leg “useless” and “seriously disfiguring his body.”.
Brunswick police arrested him that night on charges of DUI, causing serious injury with a vehicle and driving without a license.
Gomez, 22, has been in the county jail since his arrest on Jan. 18.
The grand jury indicted Gomez on two counts of serious injury by vehicle, DUI, reckless driving and driving without a license.
• Indicted Jonathan Steven Lesley on six counts of sexual exploitation of children, allegedly for possessing child pornography.
• Indicted Wenda Lee Collins on one count of child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes. Collins allegedly had sexual contact with a girl under 16 years old in September 2017 in Brunswick, the indictment alleges.