A Glynn County grand jury handed down another indictment Wednesday against insurance agent and county commissioner Bob Coleman.
In it, the grand jury charged Coleman with committing two counts of insurance fraud and four counts of violating the insurance reporting and disposition of premium requirement of the Georgia Insurance Code.
According to the indictment, Coleman took money for insurance and workman’s comp from Robert Gary Jr. and William Daniel Wilson, respectively, and used it for his own benefit.
Coleman “did knowingly receive money for the purpose of purchasing insurance and did convert said money to the accused’s own benefit,” the indictment states.
The remaining four counts involve the “knowing and willing” failure to return premiums owed to Gary and Wilson, for which the grand jury charged Coleman with two counts for each.
Wednesday’s charges are the second set of such charges against Coleman. A grand jury charged both Coleman and his wife Sherry in January with 15 counts of felony violation of the Georgia Insurance Code.
A January press release from the State Board of Workers’ Compensation stated the grand jury handed down the original 15 charges following a year-long investigation by the board’s enforcement division.
“The Colemans have been charged with defrauding customers who paid the pair for workers’ compensation insurance as well as other lines of insurance. The indictment handed down includes 10 separate victims. The case is still under active investigation and there is the possibility of additional victims and charges,” the release stated.
Wednesday’s indictment adds two more alleged victims to the list.
Coleman said he hadn’t read the indictment or spoken to his lawyer about it as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and declined to comment further.
“I don’t know who’s out there to get me, but somebody is. That’s about all I can say,” Coleman said.
He was re-elected to serve a third term in the At-large Post 2 seat on the Glynn County Commission in 2016. His current term ends at the end of next year.